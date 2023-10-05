Dallas police seek hit-and-run driver in a black SUV

Dallas police need help finding the driver of a black SUV who hit a pedestrian and kept going.

The accident happened just before 9 p.m. on Sept. 29 along Great Trinity Forest Way near Interstate 45 in East Oak Cliff.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

So far, they only know that the suspect was in a black SUV. The make and model of the vehicle are unknown.

They’re hoping one of the businesses in the area or maybe another driver captured video of the hit-and-run crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vehicle Crimes Det. Kenneth Watson at 972-504-5076.