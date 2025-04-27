Dallas police searching for man who sexually assaulted 2 women in 2 days

article

The Brief Dallas Police are searching for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting two women in two days. The first happened in the Northwest Dallas area on Friday, and the second assault happened in the Lake Highlands area on Saturday. The suspect is described as a Latin male in his 20s, 5’8" and 180-200 lbs.



Dallas Police need help finding the person they believe has committed several sexual assaults since Friday.

Sexual Assault Suspect Wanted

Timeline:

On April 25, police say a woman was sleeping in her bed in an apartment near 9700 Dale Crest Drive in the Northwest Dallas area when the suspect entered her apartment through an unsecured window and sexually assaulted her.

On April 26, police say the same suspect is believed to have sexually assaulted a woman living in an apartment near 8800 Fair Oaks Crossing in the Lake Highlands area.

The two locations are about nine miles apart.

The Suspect

The suspect is described as a Latin male in his 20s, 5’8" and 180-200 lbs.

Police say in both assaults, the suspect was wearing a black ski mask, black pants, and black Nike shoes with a white swoosh logo.

What you can do:

Community members are urged to remain alert for any suspicious individuals matching the description.

If anyone knows the identity of this man or has any information regarding either offense, please contact the Dallas Police Department immediately: Detective Carlos Cardenas at 214-671-3683. Or email Carlos.Cardenas@dallaspolice.gov, or call 911.