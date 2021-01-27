Dallas police searching for suspects who robbed restaurant at gunpoint, zip tied those inside

article

Dallas police are working to identify the three people who robbed a restaurant at gunpoint and zip tied the people inside.

Police have released a surveillance photo of one of the suspects who fled the scene, and are asking for the public’s help to identify him.

The robbery happened at 1:30 p.m., on January 23, at Lulu’s Mexican Restaurant on Newport Avenue.

According to police, the three suspects pointed guns at the victims, before zip tying them.

The suspects left the area in a silver Toyota.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Cody Shaklee at 214-671-3660 or email cody.shaklee@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us. Those looking to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.