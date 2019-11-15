Dallas police searching for serial theft suspect accused in at least 20 cases

article

Dallas police are searching for a serial theft suspect.

Investigators say Jermarcus Tatum has been luring people who are selling Apple products to parking lots in Dallas, and then stealing their property.

According to police, this has happened at least 20 times in the past five months.

Tatum is also wanted for violating his probation for aggravated sexual assault.

Anyone with information on Tatum’s whereabouts is asked to call Dallas police.