Dallas police say alleged sexual assault of Dallas ISD student did not happen

article

Dallas police say they investigated an alleged sexual assault of a student walking to school in the area around Love Field did not occur.

Police say students and the public are not in danger.

The student reported the attack happened about five blocks away from the K. B. Polk Center for Academically Talented & Gifted.

The school sent letters to parents last week, notifying them of the report and encouraging students to stay alert and to report any suspicious activity.

Dallas ISD encourages all students to walk in pairs or groups.