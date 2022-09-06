Police investigating report of Dallas ISD student being sexually assaulted while walking to school

Dallas police are investigating the alleged sexual assault reported by a Dallas ISD student.

The student reported the attack happened about five blocks away from the K. B. Polk Center for Academically Talented & Gifted near Love Field.

The school sent letters to parents last week.

Dallas police wouldn't confirm details about the attack, but the school says the student was attacked by a large man wearing a blue flannel jacket.

The school is only a few blocks away from Dallas Love Field Airport in the middle of a residential neighborhood where dozens of kids walk to and from school each day.

Dallas ISD says there’s a dedicated effort to increase its police presence near the school because of what Dallas police describe as a "report of an alleged sexual assault" of a child last Wednesday.

Crossing guard Ruby Bell has been directing kids in the area for more than a decade.

"Over 14 years, and ain’t nothing ever happened here. Not like that," she said.

The school is for elementary and middle school students.

In a letter to parents, the principal says "one of our students was approached by an unknown individual about five blocks away from campus and was attacked while walking to school."

The letter goes on to describe the attacker as a "muscular white older male with brown hair, approximately 6-foot tall and wearing a blue flannel jacket at the time."

Dallas police called it an "isolated incident" and said nobody else was in danger.

However, the department wouldn’t say why it believes this was isolated, it wouldn’t say if there was a suspect and it wouldn’t say where the attack happened. It only called the investigation "very sensitive."

As for Dallas ISD, it encourages all students to walk in pairs or groups.

"It’s absolutely concerning and it’s troubling. It’s important to, once again, remain vigilant," said Robyn Harris with Dallas ISD. "Just to add that additional layer of safety."

Bell hopes police find whoever may have done this.

"He needs to be caught," she said.

Police and school officials have not released the age of the victimized child. Police reiterate this is an active investigation.