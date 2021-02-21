Dallas police remind those involved in domestic violence situations of available resources

article

After seeing a recent rise in domestic violence-related murders, the Dallas Police Department is working to help those involved in domestic violence situations get the help they need.

DPD reports there have been five domestic violence-related murders in Dallas so far this month, compared to two in February last year.

The most recent case also resulted in two DPD officer being shot after responding to the call.

Police said the recent rise in these types of murders is likely due to families experiencing more challenges recently, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are some resources people can reach out to for help:

The Family Place: 214-941-1991

Genesis Shelter: 214-389-7750

Brighter Tomorrows: 972-262-8383

Mosaic Family Services: 214-823-4434

New Beginnings: 972-276-0057

The Salvation Army: 214-424-7208