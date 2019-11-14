Dallas police release description of murder suspect

Police in Dallas are asking for the public’s help to find a murder suspect who was seen getting out a car that a man was later found fatally shot in.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the 10100 block of Forest Ln.

Officers were called to the scene for a shooting call, and found 24-year-old Mohamed Koroma dead from a gunshot wound in the front seat of a black Chevrolet SUV.

Witnesses told police that they saw a man with dreadlocks get out of that vehicle just after Koroma was shot.

He then returned in a silver 4-door sedan that had front end damage and a spare tire on the front driver side.

The suspect was with another man and a woman when he returned, and they fled southbound on Forest View Street in the silver vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas PD Det. Garcia at (214) 671-3994, or email olegario.garcia@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case #229560-2019.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a $5,000 reward for information. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).