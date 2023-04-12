Dallas police looking for suspect in deadly Red Bird neighborhood shooting

Dallas police are asking the public for help tracking down a homicide suspect in Dallas' Red Bird neighborhood.

The shooting happened on April 8, just after 11 p.m. on South Polk Street.

24-year-old Andy Rangel was shot and later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Dallas police released a sketch of the suspect who they say is in his mid 20s.

The suspect was last seen leaving the area in a 2006 or 2007 Buick Rendezvous. Police believe the driver of the car was female.

Dash camera video from the scene shows the suspect closing the door to a car as it drives away.

Dallas police ask anyone with information to call Detective Jeffrey Loeb at 214-671-3702.