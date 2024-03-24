Expand / Collapse search

Two Dallas police officers dragged, injured by suspect who fled in vehicle

Updated  March 24, 2024 3:03pm CDT
Far North Dallas
DALLAS - Two Dallas Police Department officers were injured after they were dragged by a suspect who drove off as they were approaching the vehicle.

This happened at about 6 a.m., in the 5500 block of Alpha Road.

Police said two officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle.

It was running, but hadn’t moved, and as the officers approached, the suspect drove off, dragging the officers.

The officers were taken to a hospital, where they were treated and released.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

No further details were released about the suspect or vehicle.