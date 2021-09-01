Expand / Collapse search

Dallas police officer under investigation for killing cat while on duty

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Dallas Police Department
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department is investigating one of its own for killing a cat.

It happened on Aug. 21 as officers were responding to a domestic violence call in the 9900 block of Bluffcreek Drive, which is in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas.

One officer reportedly saw a cat in distress and physically killed the animal, police said.

Police did not elaborate on how or why the cat was in distress.

They also didn't released a name but said the officer was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of both a criminal and internal investigation.

DPD would not comment any further because it is still an open criminal case.

READ MORE:

Family of Plano PD headquarters shooting suspect cooperating with FBI terror investigation

Standoff ends in gunfire after man pours lighter fluid on cars at DART maintenance facility

Suspect accepts 40-year plea deal in connection to Shavon Randle’s murder