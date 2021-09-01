Standoff ends in gunfire after man pours lighter fluid on cars at DART maintenance facility

article

Dallas police shot at but missed an armed man following a standoff. The man was arrested.

That man was spotted Tuesday night at a Dallas Area Rapid Transit maintenance facility in north Oak Cliff.

Police said he was pouring what may have been lighter fluid on employees’ cars and trucks.

He got into an employee’s car when DART officers tried to approach him. The owner of that car told police there was gun inside.

Dallas SWAT officers surrounded the scene when the man refused to surrender.

At some point during the standoff, police said he found the gun and could be seen holding it.

He eventually got out of the car and ran at officers with the stolen gun, so they fired shots at him, police said.

The man was not hit by the gunfire but was arrested and taken to the hospital to be checked out.

No officers were hurt.