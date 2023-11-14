AMBER Alert issued for abducted Wilmer 10-year-old

An AMBER Alert was issued on Tuesday night for a 10-year-old who was abducted in the Dallas County city of Wilmer.

Texas DPS believes 10-year-old Ian Aguilar was abducted by 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano.

Officials say Aguilar was last seen about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Oakdale Street, it is not known what clothes he was wearing.

At this time, authorities have not released information with details about the abduction or the relationship between the 38-year-old and 10-year-old.

Aguilar-Cano is believed to be traveling in a tan 2007 Chevy Tahoe.

The vehicle's license plate is KVZ1194.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for updates.