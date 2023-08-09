Dallas police officer shot during carjacking, suspect still at-large

Dallas police are looking for the men who shot and carjacked an officer overnight.

It happened just before 1 a.m. near Northwest Highway and Harry Hines Boulevard.

Police said at least two armed men carjacked the officer, who was parked in an unmarked car. He was on duty at the time but not in uniform.

The men reportedly blocked the officer in. He got out of the car once he spotted them.

The officer was shot in the leg during a shootout, and the suspects drove off in his car.

Another officer drove the injured officer to the hospital. He’s expected to recover, police said.

The stolen car was found abandoned a few blocks away.

Police have not yet made an arrest.