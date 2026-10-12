Dallas police officer on leave after felony prostitution solicitation charge

article

A veteran Dallas Police Department officer was arrested and placed on leave after a solicitation of prostitution charge.

What we know:

Dallas Police arrested Senior Corporal Christopher Grall on Oct. 8.

Grall faces a charge of Solicitation of Prostitution, which is a state jail felony.

Senior Corporal Grall has served with the department since February 1990 and works in the Training Division.

Grall is on administrative leave while an internal investigation takes place.

What we don't know:

Specific details regarding the circumstances leading to the arrest were not released by the department.

The internal investigation is still ongoing.