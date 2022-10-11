Dallas police officers, civilian injured after crash during police chase.

A Dallas police officer was injured after crashing his car during a police chase on Tuesday.

Police say around 10:45 a.m. officers were chasing a stolen vehicle involved in a robbery.

During the chase the squad car crashed into a civilian's vehicle in the area of 2900 South Bucker Boulevard.

The citizen and both officers inside the car were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Footage from SKY 4 shows a patrol car smashed against a large piece of metal and a truck with damage.

Other officers continued the pursuit which ended at Scyene Road and St. Augustine Drive, two suspects are in custody. One suspect was injured and treated at the scene.

