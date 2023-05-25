Dallas police officer hurt in crash, driver arrested

A Dallas police officer was injured in an overnight crash that investigators said was caused by a drunken driver.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Thursday at Hall and Main streets in Deep Ellum.

Witnesses helped pull the injured officer from his patrol unit.

Other officers took him to the hospital where he is expected to recover.

Trackdown: Help find the shooter at XTC Cabaret

The other driver was not hurt.

He was arrested after failing a field sobriety test.

His name has not yet been released.

Charges will likely depend on how badly the officer was injured.