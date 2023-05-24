Trackdown: Help find the shooter at XTC Cabaret

In this week's Trackdown, an unarmed man is shot as he drives through the parking lot of the XTC Cabaret.

The victim survived, but the shooter is still on the run.

The incident happened around 2:25 a.m. on April 5 and was all caught on camera.

Dallas police say the victim talked to a few female acquaintances before someone a red shirt has a quick verbal altercation with him.

In the video, you can see the suspect make a gesture.

"The suspect then goes around the complainant's vehicle, goes to the black Challenger to the driver's door, opens it up, pulls out a pistol. As the complainant's driving away the suspect fires multiple times at the complainant's vehicle striking him one time," said Dallas Police Detective Jeffrey Coleman.

Police say there were a lot of people in the club's parking lot during the time of the shooting.

One of the women who was talking to the victim ducked behind a car prior to the shots being fired.

Detectives say it proves that the shooter said something before going to get his gun.

"Absolutely, they knew what was happening," said Coleman.

They are hopeful someone will come forward with information about the suspect.

"He's a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5'9" to 5'10", he's got bushy long hair, red shirt, and he's thin," said Coleman.

If you have information about the shooting you can contact Detective Coleman at 214-671-3636 or via email.

