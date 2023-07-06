Dallas police officer dies after returning home from shift

article

A longtime Dallas police officer died while after heading home from work Thursday evening.

DPD said that the 31-year veteran of the force died due to a medical condition. The officer's name has not been released at this time.

An officer assist call was issued at an apartment complex on Duncanville Road in West Oak Cliff just after 4 p.m.

Police say the officer collapsed near a parking lot after returning home from a shift.

An apartment employee and officers performed CPR while waiting for Dallas Fire Rescue to respond.

The officer was then taken to Methodist Dallas Medical where he was declared dead.

The exact cause of the officer's death has not been released.