Dallas police investigating triple shooting following altercation at mobile home park

Police are looking for the person or people responsible for a shooting that injured three people.

The shooting happened just after 9:45 p.m. Saturday, at a mobile home park in the 13900 block of Skyfrost Dr., in Southeast Dallas.

The victims are said to be in serious condition.

Investigators said there was some type of altercation that ended in gunfire.

Police believe everyone involved knew each other, and are working to identify the shooter.