Dallas police investigating fatal shooting of toddler in South Oak Cliff

The Brief A toddler died after being shot early Sunday morning at the Oakwood Place Apartments in South Oak Cliff. Dallas police questioned the child's mother and notified Child Protective Services as part of their investigation. Authorities have not yet disclosed who fired the gun or how the shooting occurred.



An Oak Cliff community is mourning after a toddler was shot and killed. One neighbor even called it a senseless and demanding change in the area.

Oak Cliff shooting at complex

What we know:

At around 1am on Sunday morning, Dallas police responded to a shooting at the Oakwood Place Apartments on Wadsworth Drive in South Oak Cliff.

Dallas officers came across a toddler with a gunshot wound in one of the units. Dallas police say they started lifesaving measures until paramedics could get there.

The toddler was taken to the hospital but died shortly after arriving.

As neighbors try to make sense of the shooting, investigators have also been working to piece together what happened. Police said Child Protective Services were called and the child’s mother was taken in for questioning. Dallas police have not said who fired the gun.

Local perspective:

For neighbor Bernard William Shabad, a toddler’s death in his neighborhood has been difficult to accept.

"But I never would have thought that it would happen like that. Yeah, real sad. They gotta pay attention to their kids," said Shabad.

"That's why I'm so forceful with my conversation. You need to take 'em up. There's too much of this going on, man. Too much. See, I see a little here, a little up, but too much."

Has reignited his frustration with gun violence.

"Take the guns up, put them in the trash to do something, but we all go get killed," he said. "Gonna have one of my prayers because that's sad. A little baby got killed by guns."