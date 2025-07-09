Dallas police investigate officer-involved shooting

The Brief Dallas Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday morning in Old East Dallas. Officers responded to a call about a man with a knife who was reportedly kicking down a door and holding a knife to his neck. The man advanced toward officers after less-than-lethal force was used, and verbal commands were given; he was shot, transported to a hospital, and later died.



The Dallas Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday morning in the 3000 block of Fairview Ave. in the Old East Dallas area.

Dallas officer-involved shooting

What we know:

It happened just before 10 a.m. According to Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux, officers were called to the area about a man on the street with a knife.

During a news conference at the scene, Chief Comeaux said the investigation revealed the man was kicking down a door and had a long knife to his neck.

Officers arrived and gave loud verbal commands to the man. He did not drop the knife. They then used less-than-lethal force to try to stop the man.

Officers again gave loud verbal commands, but the man advanced towards the officers and was shot.

Chief Comeaux said the officers provided first aid and CPR. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The man's knife was recovered, and no officers were injured.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Dallas officer-involved shooting on July 9, 2025

This is a developing story.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man who was killed has not been released.