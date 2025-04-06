Dallas Police investigate suspected murder-suicide; 2 dead, 1 critically injured

article

The Brief Dallas Police say a 35-year-old man shot two people inside an apartment early Saturday morning before turning the gun on himself. The alleged shooter has been identified as William Calderon. Maria Hernandez, 54, died at the scene and the second victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.



Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after Dallas police say a man shot two people and turned the gun on himself.

Suspected Murder-Suicide

What we know:

Dallas Police say 35-year-old William Calderon went into an apartment in the 13300 block of Emily Road in Far North Dallas around 6 a.m. Saturday.

He is accused of shooting two people inside the apartment before shooting himself. Police say he died at the scene.

One victim, 54-year-old Maria Hernandez, died at the scene. The second victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

What we don't know:

The identity of the second victim has not been released.

The motive behind the shooting was not given.

Dallas Police say the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective J. Morgan, #9739, at 214-425-9905 or jake.morgan@dallaspolice.gov.