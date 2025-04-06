Dallas Police investigate suspected murder-suicide; 2 dead, 1 critically injured
DALLAS - Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after Dallas police say a man shot two people and turned the gun on himself.
Suspected Murder-Suicide
What we know:
Dallas Police say 35-year-old William Calderon went into an apartment in the 13300 block of Emily Road in Far North Dallas around 6 a.m. Saturday.
He is accused of shooting two people inside the apartment before shooting himself. Police say he died at the scene.
One victim, 54-year-old Maria Hernandez, died at the scene. The second victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.
What we don't know:
The identity of the second victim has not been released.
The motive behind the shooting was not given.
Dallas Police say the shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective J. Morgan, #9739, at 214-425-9905 or jake.morgan@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.