Dallas police identify suspect wanted for double homicide

Police need help finding the suspect in last weekend’s double murder at a Dallas strip mall.

Houston Littles IV was seen on security video shooting two people several times Saturday in the shopping center parking lot near Park Lane and Greenville Avenue.

The 39-year-old suspect then took personal property from his victims, police said.

One victim died at the scene. He was identified as 35-year-old Bobby Lockhart. Sirmilltons Evans, 29, died a few days later at the hospital.

Littles has a long criminal history including arrests for drug and gun charges. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who spots him or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Det. Jake Morgan at 214-425-9905 or jake.morgan@dallaspolice.gov.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters should call 214-373-TIPS.