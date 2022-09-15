Busts at Dallas recording studio, 8 other locations lead to charges for 25 alleged drug traffickers
DALLAS - 25 people are facing drug trafficking charges after busts at 9 different locations across North Texas last Thursday, including KFI Studios on Ross Avenue in Dallas.
8 different law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, DEA and U.S. Marshals Service, participated in what they called "Operation Papercheck Fresh".
Officers and agents seized cocaine, methamphetamine, THC, fake pills, cars, 37 firearms and more than $300,000.
People charged in an indictment unsealed on Friday include:
- Durrell Kevon Haynes, aka "Duggie," charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine
- Morris Burrell Haynes, aka "Bull," charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm (Century Arms 9mm) in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, felon in possession of a firearm
- Camira Lashe Anderson, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Baron Wayne Bennett, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Brandon Earl Boyd Jr., aka "Shook," charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana
- Gilbert Garza, aka "Chicko," charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine
- Quinton Dwayne Vine, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Devonshire Labrandiff Hudson, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Anthony Dewayne Leffall, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm (Glock 9mm) in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime
- Desmond Jamal Quinones, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm
- Jasmine Shanice Reagor, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine
- Chadrick Demar Sullivan, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Carlos Ronsha Thomas Jr., aka "Uno Loso," charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine
- Darrick D. Williams, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
Others were charged via criminal complaint including:
- Chadrick Alex, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance
- Deontate Alex, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance
- Darian Prunty, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance
- Corry Richardson, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance
The U.S. Attorney's Office says if convicted the defendants face life in federal prison.