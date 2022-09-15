Busts at Dallas recording studio, 8 other locations lead to charges for 25 alleged drug traffickers

25 people are facing drug trafficking charges after busts at 9 different locations across North Texas last Thursday, including KFI Studios on Ross Avenue in Dallas.

8 different law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, DEA and U.S. Marshals Service, participated in what they called "Operation Papercheck Fresh".

Officers and agents seized cocaine, methamphetamine, THC, fake pills, cars, 37 firearms and more than $300,000.

People charged in an indictment unsealed on Friday include:

Durrell Kevon Haynes, aka "Duggie," charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine

Morris Burrell Haynes, aka "Bull," charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm (Century Arms 9mm) in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, felon in possession of a firearm

Camira Lashe Anderson, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Baron Wayne Bennett, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Brandon Earl Boyd Jr., aka "Shook," charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana

Gilbert Garza, aka "Chicko," charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Quinton Dwayne Vine, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Devonshire Labrandiff Hudson, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Anthony Dewayne Leffall, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm (Glock 9mm) in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Desmond Jamal Quinones, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm

Jasmine Shanice Reagor, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Chadrick Demar Sullivan, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Carlos Ronsha Thomas Jr., aka "Uno Loso," charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Darrick D. Williams, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Others were charged via criminal complaint including:

Chadrick Alex, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance

Deontate Alex, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance

Darian Prunty, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance

Corry Richardson, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance

The U.S. Attorney's Office says if convicted the defendants face life in federal prison.













