Dallas police chief: Officers shot during domestic violence call were ambushed

Dallas police say two officers who were wounded in a shooting Thursday morning were ambushed.

A doorbell camera captured the moments just after the officers were shot in Old East Dallas.

The gunman called 911, and told dispatchers he killed his wife. When responding officers arrived, they were shot.

The gunman later killed himself.

"We got another call from someone that had spoken to the suspect who said that he was gonna shoot it out with police when we arrived," said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

The two wounded officers are recovering with non-life-threatening injuries.

