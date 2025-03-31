Dallas police chief finalists to meet with the public, city leaders this week

The Brief There are five finalists for the Dallas police chief job: Roberto Arredondo Jr., Brian Boetig, Daniel Comeaux, Michael Igo, and Catrina Shead. Two of the five candidates are internal and have been with DPD for more than 30 years. The public has a chance to meet with the finalists on Tuesday night.



The Dallas City Council is set to weigh in on who should be the next police chief. There are five finalists up for the job.

Dallas Police Chief Finalists

What we know:

Two of the finalists have been with the Dallas Police Department for at least 30 years.

Michael Igo took over as interim police chief at the end of last year. He’s been with the department for 33 years.

Catrina Shed is currently an assistant chief of police. She has worked with the Dallas police for three decades.

Featured article

Current Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo Jr. threw his name in the hat.

Brian Boetig is a former assistant director of the FBI.

And Daniel Comeaux is a special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Houston field division.

What's next:

After meeting with Dallas council members on Monday, the city will host a public meet-and-greet with the finalists on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

The Dallas city manager could select a new police chief by next week.

Chief Eddie Garcia leaves for Austin

The backstory:

The chief vacancy is due to former Chief Eddie Garcia’s retirement.

He left in September of last year, which caused a stir in local leadership.

He’s now an assistant city manager in Austin.

Garcia signed a contract extension at the beginning of 2024, which stated he would stay until mid-2027.