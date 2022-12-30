Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia touts city's drop in violent crime in interview with FOX 4

As we near the end of 2022, overall violent crime is down more than 6% compared to last year in the city of Dallas.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia sat down for a one-on-one interview with FOX 4’s David Sentendry Friday, where he pointed out data highlighting a decrease in murders, aggravated assaults, robberies of individuals, and more.

Though there's a slight increase in robberies of businesses.

Last year was a violent year for Dallas, and 2020 was one of the most violent the city has experienced in decades.

Garcia has implemented a plan prioritizing policing in some of the most violent "grids" in the city.

"Violent crime gun offenses is one thing that I'm very proud of which is down almost 6% this year," he said.

But Garcia admitted there are issues they need to address, specifically pointing to police response times.

The department, while receiving more calls, is significantly slower at responding to scenes this year compared to last year.

The chief said they're strategizing how to change that.

This story will be updated when our full story on the interview airs tonight on FOX 4 News at 9 and 10.