Dallas police chief brings fallen officer’s son to kindergarten on first day

Dallas’ top cop is a busy man. But he wasn’t too busy on Wednesday to bring a fallen officer’s son to school on his first day of kindergarten.

The Dallas Police Department shared heartwarming photos of Chief Eddie Garcia and more than a dozen other officers walking Sr. Cpl. Jose De La Roche’s son, Nicholas, to class.

The eager kindergartner had a huge smile in one of the photos, and he could be seen hugging the police chief in another.

"Last year, we lost one of our Dallas PD brothers. At times, we lose sight of the fact that besides the incredible work our people do, that they are sons, daughters, fathers, and mothers. When we talk about family, those are not just words. It was an honor to take Senior Corporal Jose De La Roche’s son to his first day of kindergarten," Chief Garcia said on X.

De La Roche died last year after experiencing a medical emergency in his home.

He was a 14-year veteran of Dallas PD and left behind a wife and son.