Dallas police chase ends in crash, car theft suspect killed

Dallas police say a car theft suspect was killed after a chase in Pleasant Grove.

DPD says that officers approached a car that they knew was stolen in the parking lot of a business on South Buckner Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle backed into the officer's marked patrol car and sped off.

Officers then pursued the vehicle in a chase that went to Elam Road.

The stolen car then crashed into a City Marshal's vehicle that was not involved in the chase and then hit another civilian vehicle, according to police.

The suspect was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

A silver truck and white car were both badly damaged.

There were no other injuries, according to police.

Investigators are looking into the incident.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.