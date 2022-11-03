VIDEO: Suspects lead police on wild chase through Dallas with a baby on board
DALLAS - Dallas police were in a high speed chase with a blue vehicle on Thursday afternoon.
The Rockwall County Sheriff's Office says they were called by Rockwall Police for help bringing in a possibly stolen car out of Midlothian. Other departments were involved in the chase which went along I-35 and through several neighborhoods.
The suspect left the blue sedan at one point during the chase and got into a white SUV.
The suspect appeared to hand a baby in a car seat to the driver of the other car.
The SUV drove through backyards, before eventually stopping at Lake West Head Start & Early Head Start on Goldman Street in Dallas.
A man in a white shirt and another person in a black shirt were eventually taken into custody.
Police were seen holding the child in the car seat.
