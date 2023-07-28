Bodycam video released in shooting of man who rammed stolen U-Haul into Dallas police vehicle

Dallas police released bodycam video and more details about an officer-involved shooting of a man who rammed a stolen U-Haul into a police vehicle earlier this week.

This happened on Tuesday, July 25. It started at about 11 a.m., when Dallas Police Northwest Covert and Crime Response Team officers were watching a stolen U-Haul truck in the 9600 block of El Centro Drive.

Officers reported seeing 41-year-old Ryan Taylor get into the truck and drive away.

Police said Taylor was stopped at the stop sign at Dunhaven and Lenel Place when he "intentionally" backed into a covert police vehicle, pushing it into a fire hydrant.

Officers tried to stop Taylor, but he fled from police, hitting multiple vehicles while driving on side streets and the Dallas North Tollway.

After getting off the tollway, Taylor continued to flee from police and hit other vehicles, before hitting the center median, hitting a tree, and crashing in the 7200 block of Lemmon Avenue.

That’s when police said Taylor got out of the U-Haul and ran into a hangar building.

Taylor fired at least two shots at officers, police said, before an officer returned fire and hit Taylor in the leg. Police said no other officers fired at the suspect.

Taylor was taken into custody and then to a local hospital. No officers were injured, and no injuries were reported in the vehicles that Taylor crashed into along the way.

Officers found the handgun Taylor fired at the scene, which was reported stolen.

Taylor will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault of a public servant, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and evading arrest in a vehicle.

Dallas PD is continuing to investigate this case, and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office is doing its own investigation.

According to Dallas PD, this is the department’s fifth officer-involved shooting so far this year.