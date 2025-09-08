Dallas police arrest 19-year-old serial armed robbery suspect, associate

article

The Brief Dallas police arrested Jontae Anderson, 19, in connection with a series of armed robberies that happened in late August. Another man, Curtis Carter, 21, was also arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants. Police seized a number of weapons, including an AR-15 rifle, several handguns, and over 200 rounds of ammunition.



Dallas police arrested a 19-year-old in connection with a string of armed robberies that plagued the Northeast Dallas community in late August, authorities said Monday.

Northeast Dallas Armed Robberies

What we know:

Jontae Anderson, 19, was taken into custody on Sept. 1 following an investigation by the Dallas Police Robbery Unit. Detectives meticulously connected the offenses and used surveillance footage from the crime scenes to identify Anderson, leading to warrants for his arrest and the search of his premises.

A joint operation involving Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN) detectives, Northeast C.R.T. and SWAT officers executed the warrants, resulting in the arrests of both Anderson and his associate, 21-year-old Curtis Carter.

During the search, officers seized a cache of weapons, including a short-barreled Radical Firearms AR-15 rifle with a 60-round magazine, a Glock pistol, and two Taurus pistols, all with varying magazines. Authorities also recovered 218 rounds of ammunition and a stolen purse connected to one of the robberies.

Weapons, ammunition, etc. seized in Northeast Dallas armed robbery investigation. (Source: Dallas Police Department)

What they're saying:

"Our detectives and officers are relentless in their goal to keep Dallas safe," said Deputy Chief William Griffith. "Criminals may think they are getting away with crimes and are avoiding being arrested, but that isn’t true. Our message to them is simple: We will find you, and we will arrest you!"

Curtis Carter (Source: Dallas County Jail)

What's next:

Anderson was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, with multiple additional aggravated robbery charges pending. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Carter was arrested on several outstanding warrants, including charges for indecent exposure, evading arrest, and two counts of probation violation related to engaging in organized criminal activity. He is being held on a $1,000 bond.