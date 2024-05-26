Dallas teen who inspired hundreds to register to become blood stem cell donors dies

Pike Petersen, a North Texas teen who had been fighting an aggressive form of leukemia, had died.

FOX 4 has followed Petersen and his family as they looked for a bone marrow donor and when he received a transplant from his older brother in March.

His story inspired more than a thousand people in North Texas to register to become blood stem cell donors.

Petersen's mother says he died after complications with one of his biopsies.

Pike was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia when he was 13 years old after feeling bad at a summer camp.

Services are scheduled for Thursday at Park Cities Baptist Church.