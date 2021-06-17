Dallas PD: Woman in custody after stabbing 6-year-old to death

article

Dallas police say a woman stabbed two children, including a 6-year-old girl who died at the hospital.

The stabbing happened Thursday just before 2: p.m. in the 2900 block of Frazier Street in South Dallas.

The second victim a teenaged boy is in the hospital. His condition was not released.

A witness said she got help from her neighbor to physically restrain the woman until police arrived.

Investigators say the woman was taken in for questioning. They would not confirm her relationship to the children.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 4 for the latest information.