Dallas PD searching for missing 7, 11-year-old boys

Dallas police are asking for help finding two boys they consider to be ‘critically missing’.

11-year-old Jorge Carrasco and 7-year-old Mario Melgar were last seen on foot on the 13000 block of Montfort Drive on Thursday morning at 8 a.m.

DPD says Carrasco has black hair, brown eyes and is about 5 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, maroon jeans, and a black backpack.

Melgar, who is described as having black hair and hazel eyes, was last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt, khaki pants, and a black backpack.

Anyone with knowledge about the boys' location is asked to call Dallas Police.