Dallas PD making headway with 911 response times

Dallas police are under pressure to reduce violent crime and the soaring murder rate. But there is good news toward one part of that goal.

Leaders with the Dallas Police Department say they are finally making headway with 911 response times, getting to the most urgent calls faster.

As the city prepares to find its next police chief, leaders with Dallas PD told council members on Monday that response times to priority 1 and 2 calls have finally significantly improved.

Response times for priority 1 calls are down by about two minutes compared with a year ago.

Several factors are credited with the improvement. One big factor is the department diverting more calls to its online reporting system.

Right now, 7% of calls are being handled either online or over the phone, reducing officer travel time. The goal is to top that number out at 11% of calls.

Response time is improving, but there is another issue getting attention.

With 34 more homicides this year than last year at this time, council members are concerned with high numbers of violent repeat offenders being released just days after their arrests.

Councilman Adam McGough blamed the release of violent offenders as a reason why the city already has 211 homicides so far this year, which is up from 177 a year ago at this time when homicides were the highest in a decade.

Public Safety Chair Jennifer Gates said she would work to set up a special meeting wth the county to try to address the problem.