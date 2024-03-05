Dallas Parking Enforcement vehicle stolen in Deep Ellum, suspect arrested

A man was arrested after police say he stole a Dallas Parking Enforcement officer's vehicle, then led officers on a chase.

The accused thief reportedly jumped into the driver's seat just after the officer stepped out at Good Lattimer and Main in Deep Ellum.

Video from FOX 4 shows the vehicle speeding down the road with its lights on.

He abandoned the vehicle near Pine Street and the SM Wright Freeway in South Dallas, then took off running.

Officers caught him quickly.

He was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Police believe he may have been driving impaired.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.