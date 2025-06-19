Dallas Park and Recreation ready for Fair Park management reset

The Brief The City of Dallas is terminating its agreement with Fair Park First, the nonprofit managing Fair Park. This decision follows a 2024 audit alleging Fair Park First's subcontractor, OVG360, misused $5.7 million in donated funds meant for park projects. Dallas Park and Recreation will take over management of Fair Park.



The City of Dallas is cutting ties with the non-profit that manages Fair Park, after a subcontractor it hired misspent millions of dollars.

On Wednesday, the city announced it had issued a notice of termination for the Fair Park management agreement with the nonprofit Fair Park First that has been in place since 2019.

The backstory:

Fair Park First was in charge of the overall management of the park, but it contracted out day-to-day operations to a company called OVG360.

Last year, Dallas city leaders learned that OVG360 misspent nearly $6 million of donated money.

That money was meant to cover specific Fair Park projects, including a community park on the fair grounds.

The contract ends in 90 days.

Dallas Park and Recreation staff will handle daily maintenance and operations.

It plans to honor all existing contracts for upcoming events.

What they're saying:

Dallas Park and Recreation Board President Arun Agarwal says he's relieved to see the City of Dallas move forward with terminating the long-term agreement between Fair Park First and OVG360.

"I had pushed for the oversight and the result you are seeing is what's happening," said Agarwal. "This is a perfect example of transparency. We did not hide anything we informed the public what was going on and we're very thankful to the donor community the understood it."

Agarwal says the work is now underway to make the most of Fair Park.

"It takes a village, and we will need support of all of them to make Fair Park what it deserves," he said. "It's an important time. How do we reshape Fair Park which is one of the most important assets the city has?"

The Director of Dallas Park and Recreation also supported the move.

"This step enables us to reset our approach to Fair Park management and is in the best interest of Fair Park, patrons, and the taxpayers of Dallas," wrote John D. Jenkins, Director, Dallas Park and Recreation Department.