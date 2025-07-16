Dallas officer allegedly stole from Apple stores while working security, court records say

article

The Brief Dallas Police Sr. Cpl. Le Chau is accused of stealing at least $37,000 worth of Apple products while working overnight security at three Dallas stores. The FBI began looking into possible theft at the three Dallas stores because they've had an "exceptionally high volume of count variances over the past two years." Court records say Chau was captured on camera concealing items in his police jacket and then transferring them to a backpack and duffel bag. Investigators believe Chau's wife was selling the products on Facebook Marketplace.



Court records reveal new details about the Dallas police sergeant who was arrested for property theft.

He’s accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise while working as a security guard at three Apple stores in Dallas.

Sr. Cpl. Le Chau is facing charges for property theft between $30,000 and $150,000, which is a third-degree felony.

According to the Dallas Police Department, he turned himself in at the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office this past Thursday and posted bond the same day.

Chau has been with DPD since 2013 and most recently was assigned to the Basic Academy.

He was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

An arrest warrant affidavit for Chau states that the Federal Bureau of Investigation began investigating him in March and notified DPD’s Public Integrity Unit.

Dallas police opened their own investigation into Chau and a series of missing products from stockrooms at Apple’s NorthPark, Knox Street, and Galleria stores.

"These stores have experienced an exceptionally high volume of count variances over the past two years, placing them among the top ten for all Apple retail stores," the affidavit states.

Chau worked as an overnight security guard at all three stores and frequently brought backpacks and duffel bags to work.

Between March 24 and March 25, cameras at the Galleria store captured video of Chau concealing items in his police jacket and then later going into the break room to place those items into a backpack and a duffel bag, according to the affidavit.