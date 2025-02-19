Freezing cold sets off NorthPark Mall’s fire sprinkler system

The freezing temperatures caused the Dallas NorthPark mall’s fire sprinkler system to go off while the mall was filled with shoppers.

What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue says it was called to the NorthPark Center around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday after the mall’s fire sprinkler system was activated.

However, the system wasn’t set off due to a fire. Instead, the fire department says the cold weather caused the sprinkler system to fail.

Pictures sent to FOX 4 show water gushing from a sprinkler head near the Banana Republic.

The fire department says it put the popular Dallas mall on a ‘Fire Watch’ Wednesday since the building’s sprinkler system wasn’t working.

Mall reps say the issue has since been fixed.

Business hours were not affected.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how much damage the water may have caused or if it affected any businesses.