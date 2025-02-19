Freezing cold sets off NorthPark Mall’s fire sprinkler system
DALLAS - The freezing temperatures caused the Dallas NorthPark mall’s fire sprinkler system to go off while the mall was filled with shoppers.
Featured
What we know:
Dallas Fire-Rescue says it was called to the NorthPark Center around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday after the mall’s fire sprinkler system was activated.
However, the system wasn’t set off due to a fire. Instead, the fire department says the cold weather caused the sprinkler system to fail.
Pictures sent to FOX 4 show water gushing from a sprinkler head near the Banana Republic.
(Courtesy: Bryan Pham)
The fire department says it put the popular Dallas mall on a ‘Fire Watch’ Wednesday since the building’s sprinkler system wasn’t working.
Mall reps say the issue has since been fixed.
Business hours were not affected.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear how much damage the water may have caused or if it affected any businesses.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas Fire Rescue and a representative for the NorthPark Center.