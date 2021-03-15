Dallas NAACP hosts conversation on COVID-19 vaccine

Minority communities in North Texas are being urged to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The NAACP Dallas branch hosted a virtual conversation Sunday with medical professionals.

One pointed out COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths are two to three times higher in black communities than others. Doctors say the best way to reverse that is to get vaccinated.

The virtual town hall had a detailed breakdown of what's in each vaccine - so people know what is going into their bodies.

"It's imperative that we have our community trust our medical professionals. That's the only way we're going to get people on board with anything is just continue to insist that they listen to our doctors," said Dr. Myrna Dartson.

State Senator Royce West also joined the conversation to discuss how vaccine policy is set at the federal and state levels.