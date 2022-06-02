Man broke into Dallas Museum of Art, damaged pieces of art

article

A 21-year-old man was arrested after police said he broke into the Dallas Museum of Art Wednesday night and damaged several works of art.

This happened just before 10 p.m., when a spokeswoman for the museum said someone "forcibly entered" the museum.

Police later identified the suspect as Brian Hernandez, who was taken into custody shortly after leaving the scene.

The museum spokeswoman said the suspect was not carrying weapons, and no one was hurt, but some works of art were damaged. They are still assessing the extent of the damages.

The museum will be open Thursday, though some of the galleries will be closed due to the investigation.