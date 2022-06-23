Dallas murder suspect missing after being released on $1K bond

article

Dallas police are looking for a capital murder suspect who cut off his ankle monitor just hours after he was released from jail.

James Moore was arrested in 2019 in connection to the murder of a restaurant owner in Downtown Dallas.

He's been in jail since then because his bond was initially set at $500,000.

Shooting at Dallas Dave and Busters leaves 1 dead

But this past Monday, prosecutors told the judge in Dallas County's 194th District Court that they weren't ready for trial. On Friday, Judge Ernest White lowered Moore’s bond to just $1,000.

Judge White placed Moore on house arrest and the next day county records show his GPS tracking device emitted a "tamper" alert.

It’s believed Moore removed the device. He hasn’t been seen since.

Suspected car thieves wanted by police after targeting Blue Mound Carvana lot

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted about the case saying that as he and Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia work to make the city safer, all parts of the criminal justice system must do their parts to make that happen.