Former tenant accused of murdering 49-year-old Dallas woman

Dallas police arrested a man for the death of a 49-year-old woman inside her Old East Dallas home earlier this month.

On July 6, officers found Sonya Warren’s body inside her home on Llano Avenue while performing a welfare check.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, she had been shot in the head, and her doorbell camera had been ripped off the wall.

A witness told investigators Warren had converted part of her home into an apartment and had been renting it out to 41-year-old Jeffrey Hinton until about a month ago.

Another witness told investigators he saw Hinton at Warren’s home on July 5. That witness reported seeing Hinton rip the doorbell camera off the wall, the affidavit states.

Additional video evidence showed Hinton’s blue Hyundai Elantra parked in Warren’s driveway on July 5 at the time two gunshots could be heard, according to the court document.

Police interviewed Hinton, but he claimed he was only at his former landlord’s home for 10 minutes. He denied taking her doorbell camera.

According to the affidavit, police obtained a warrant for Hinton’s arrest on Friday after cellphone records revealed he had been in the area for about 40 minutes instead of 10.

Hinton is now charged with murder.

There’s no word on a motive for the crime.