Dallas media personality, former FOX 4 weatherperson Jocelyn White dies at age 68

article

Longtime Dallas media personality Jocelyn White has passed away.

White was a successful award-winning TV, radio and print journalist.

She was a fixture on the local charity scene with a passion for animals, including her horse, three rescued pigs and a Chihuahua.

White was one of the first female weathercasters in North Texas, working on Channel 4 in the 80s.

She died Sunday following a short illness at the age of 68.