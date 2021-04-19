Dallas media personality, former FOX 4 weatherperson Jocelyn White dies at age 68
article
DALLAS - Longtime Dallas media personality Jocelyn White has passed away.
White was a successful award-winning TV, radio and print journalist.
She was a fixture on the local charity scene with a passion for animals, including her horse, three rescued pigs and a Chihuahua.
White was one of the first female weathercasters in North Texas, working on Channel 4 in the 80s.
She died Sunday following a short illness at the age of 68.