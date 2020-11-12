Dallas mayor proposes commission to eliminate veteran homelessness

article

The city of Dallas plans to create a Veterans Affairs Commission to help make sure the needs of veterans are being met.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson made the announcement at a small Veterans Day ceremony outside city hall.

The commission will include city officials, veterans and non-profit partners.

Dallas has set an ambitious goal of eliminating veteran homelessness by the end of next year.

“No one in the city of Dallas should have to experience homelessness, especially not our men and women who have served our country,” said Chad West, the chairman of the Dallas Housing and Homelessness Solutions Committee.

The mayor said Dallas is home to nearly 43,000 veterans.

The commission will help connect them to job training and other resources.