Dallas mayor apologizes for long lines at vaccination site

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson promised the city will do better after long delays and confusion at the Kay Bailey Hutchison COVID-19 vaccination site.

The mayor said there continues to be a problem with people sharing links to make an appointment for a vaccination.

Those who try to make an appointment without a specific invitation from the city are being turned away after waiting in line.

On Saturday, the city was ready to vaccinate more than 2,700 people but had to turn many people away because they did not qualify.

"We are responsible and accountable for our issues, and we are working hard to solve them. I have heard from many of those affected yesterday, and to them I want to say we are sorry, and we will do better," Johnson said in a statement Sunday.

This week, the city of Dallas will partner with Methodist Health System this week to distribute some of its COVID-19 vaccines.

The city will give out nearly 2,000 doses at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Center on Wednesday and Thursday. Another 3,000 doses will be distributed at Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Oak Cliff on Thursday and Friday.

Johnson said he believes the partnership will help the city distribute vaccines faster and more efficiently.

"I am proud that we were able to give out 5,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine last week, and we remain dedicated to inoculating as many people as we possibly can — and to scaling up our efforts as we move forward," he said. "We are also committed to being as agile as possible under the state’s guidelines as we try to create the best possible experience for our residents who need this lifesaving vaccine. I believe this partnership with one of our finest local medical institutions can elevate our efforts, and I am grateful to Methodist Health System for stepping up to help during this critical time."

The city is contacting people on the Dallas County waitlist to set an appointment.

People must be registered and have an appointment to get a shot.