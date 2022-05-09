Dallas Mavericks ban two fans following incident with Chris Paul's family

The Dallas Mavericks have banned two unruly fans who tried to hug Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul's family and have unwanted conversations with them on the concourse.

Both fans are now banned from the American Airlines Center until next year.

Viral cell phone video shows the fan being kicked out of Sunday’s playoff game against the Suns over an incident with a player’s family.

Multiple videos are circulating on social media, but none of the videos we’ve seen show what happened on the concourse before the fans were ejected.

Barry McCary was sitting behind Paul’s family at Sunday afternoon’s playoff game when he noticed commotion and started recording.

"When I looked over, first thing I saw was Chris Paul’s dad on the floor," he recalled. "That’s when I looked over. He was trying to get his attention, and then he was just mentioning some words and pointed at the kid. And then I started recording from there."

McCary says he didn’t see what happened immediately before he started recording, nor did he notice any problems throughout the game.

"I can’t speak for what I didn’t see," he said. "I started recording after the fact of whatever did happen physically. But I did see Chris Paul’s dad get his attention and say, ‘Hey, he touched your mom.’"

ESPN reported the fan put hands on Paul’s mother and that Paul’s wife was pushed in front of his kids.

McCary’s video shows the young man in a Luka Doncic t-shirt and a woman escorted out by security as Paul attempted to confront them. He says Paul’s mom did not return to her seat after the incident.

The Mavs organization released a statement on Sunday saying, "The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul. It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game."

Paul also tweeted after the game what appeared to be a swipe at the NBA. He said in part: "wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put their hands on our families."

It is worth noting the league enacted a zero-tolerance policy against unruly fans last season after several incidents of fans being verbally abusive to players.

The identities of the others involved have not been confirmed.

Advertisement

FOX 4 has attempted to reach them through phone calls and social media but so far have not gotten a response.