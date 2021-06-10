Dallas’ Margaret McDermott Bridge finally open to walkers and cyclists

article

It’s about four years late but the Margaret McDermott Bridge in Dallas is finally safe and open to pedestrians and bike riders.

The Margaret McDermott Bridge is one of two Dallas bridges designed by the internationally renowned architect Santiago Calatrava.

For years it has only been open to Interstate 30 traffic.

The bike paths along the side of the bridge were expected to open in 2017 but never did because of concerns that wind could cause the cables and anchors to fail.

After some finger-pointing about who was to blame for the safety issues, the Dallas City Council agreed to pay for the repairs.

It spent $7 million to replace the bridge’s cable anchor system.

On Thursday, Dallas city leaders will celebrate the opening with a ribbon-cutting and fun run, giving riders and bikers a chance to cross the bridge for the first time.